It’s been brought to my attention that Quad Webb-Lunceford of Married to Medicine has a mugshot out in the universe from an incident that occurred back in 2011.

Quad spoke candidly about the situation during the first episode, where she stated that she was the aggressor in a domestic altercation between she and her husband where she threw a bowl at him and he called the police.

As standard procedure, both parties in a case such as this are locked up and being that they are still married and willing to air their business on a reality show, I’m assuming neither pressed charges on the other.

At any rate, check out both mugshots PLUS Quad’s episode 1 explanation below…

At least her mugshot is halfway cute… AND she didn’t slash anyone like Mugshot Marlo Hampton ( Never Forget).

Quad is Andy Cohen’s favorite on Marred2Med with her all of “witty” gay slogans, so he clearly gave her a heads up on the game and I can’t lie well enough to act like I even saw the first episode… so no sensationalism here. Just a couple a mugshots from a couple who got into a marital spat that ended with a legal issue that was eventually resolved.

And since one of my twitter followers (who asked to remain anonymous) shared the deets… it would be rude of me not to accept. So anywhoo…

What do you think about Quad & her hubby’s ‘skeleton’ finally falling out of the medical closet?