Quad spoke candidly about the situation during the first episode, where she stated that she was the aggressor in a domestic altercation between she and her husband where she threw a bowl at him and he called the police.
As standard procedure, both parties in a case such as this are locked up and being that they are still married and willing to air their business on a reality show, I’m assuming neither pressed charges on the other.
At any rate, check out both mugshots PLUS Quad’s episode 1 explanation below…
At least her mugshot is halfway cute… AND she didn’t slash anyone like Mugshot Marlo Hampton (Never Forget).
And since one of my twitter followers (who asked to remain anonymous) shared the deets… it would be rude of me not to accept. So anywhoo…
