Just last week, all of the ladies were in New York to attend Bravo’s Upfront event where they meet & greet with the network execs and advertisers. Most of the time, the attendees of the event give clues to who will and won’t be picked up for the new season.

[PHOTOS: Atlanta Housewives Hit Bravo’s Upfront Event + Guess Who’s Returning Next Season? (PHOTOS)]

Welp… I was right again. All of the ladies will be back next season and it seems that Queen B Nene Leakes will be the top earner yet again.

Details + more photos of Nene in NYC below…

Nene’s salary has remained pretty consistent over the past 3 seasons and it seems she has negotiated a milli yet again.

[FLASHBACK: RHOA Season Salaries + Would You Divorce Your Husband For A Million Dollars? Ask Nene… ]

Radar Online is reporting that Leakes signed a million dollar contract to return next season, making her the highest paid “housewife.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has inked her contract for season 6 of the hit Bravo show, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she got a raise and is now the highest paid housewife, pulling in a whopping $1 million plus bonuses for the season! “NeNe is the one viewers watch. She knows that, Bravo knows that and that’s why they gave her a raise,” a source close to production revealed about her pay hike.

Nene’s raise is substantial because as she so eloquently put it last year… she’s the last original ‘housewife’ standing.

“She likes being on the show. NeNe is really happy with the New Normal and Glee, where she can be a real actress, but she knows her bread and butter comes from Bravo and that’s why she’s coming back, ‘cause she can’t turn the money down!”

It’s no surprise that Leakes is hanging in there with RHOA… with a million dollar salary + a bonus for the reunion show (which my guess is about $100,000), Nene would be a fool to leave at this time. Especially considering the fact that she’s going to be pulling in that type of dough on a “part-time” basis… i.e. appearing on the show sporadically while working her other gigs and being her fabulous “bi-coastal” self.

I’m assuming that figure also includes Nene & Greg’s wedding “special” which may or may not be a stand alone show.

[FLASHBACK: Nene Leakes RHOA “Wedding Special” In The Works for 2013? (PHOTOS)]

Bravo will probably make their wedding her entire storyline next season instead of doing a spin-off… but I’ll find out more about that in the weeks to come.

I’ve always told y’all that Nene doesn’t pull in that kind of dough on the network shows she does, so all those who say ‘Nene is too big for RHOA,’ think again… she’ll never be to far away from that Bravo check!

Congrats to all of the ladies for getting those pesky contracts out of the way… and major props to Nene for that 7-figure deal!

Are you surprised that Nene got such a huge payday from her “cameo” appearances?