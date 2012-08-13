I know y’all have been chomping at the bit for some Real Housewives of Atlanta news and boy have I got some for you guys!

As you know, I was the first to announce that Kenya Moore would be joining RHOA and I also told you that producers of the show were seeking one more addition to the show.

There were several ladies up for the part: Toya Wright (negotiations failed), Nicole Porche (producers decided that her being an actress wasn’t a good look), Keisha Knight Pulliam (she denied it but taped a few scenes) and a few others.

Several Atlanta “wives” were approached but none seemed to have that “it” factor the producers were seeking. That is… until producers met Porsha Williams Stewart.

Here’s that RHOA tea y’all have been waiting for…

Porsha’ Dyanne Williams-Stewart, the granddaughter of Civil Rights Leader Hosea Williams, has officially joined the cast of the popular reality show and has been taping for over a month now.

Porsha even attended Cynthia Bailey’s launch party for her new P.T. Rose Moscato a few weeks ago (PHOTOS).

Casting is finally closed for season 5 and the opening segments were finally shot last week… so the season 5 RHOA cast officially includes the following:

Phaedra Parks, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and the most recent addition – Porsha Williams-Stewart.

FYI – Kim Zolciak will have an EXTREMELY limited role on the show this season due to her unwillingness to participate in any group trips and functions latest pregnancy.

[Sidebar: In case you were wondering why it’s taking this season so long to wrap, it’s rumored that it was because the cast actually banded together and REFUSED to tape until Bravo gave them some specifics on Kim’s role this season. It appears Zolciak hasn’t been pulling her fair share of the weight and the other ladies are a bit perturbed that the token white chick got all the perks… but you didn’t hear that from me!]

As for Marlo Hampton, she hasn’t been mentioned much so I’m assuming she won’t have a substantial role this season (if at all).

For the record, the newest housewife just so happens to be married, which is a rare trait for a new Atlanta housewife, and her husband is Kordell Stewart, a Louisiana native who performed in the NFL for 11 seasons.

Stewart, a former Pittsburgh Steeler QB, and Williams were married last year in an exclusive fairytale wedding.

The good news for us ATLiens is that Porsha is actually an Atlanta native who presently resides in Buckhead.

She is the first Granddaughter of the late Civil Rights Leader and founder of “Hosea Williams Feed the Hungry,” the Rev. Hosea Williams.

Church has always played a major role in Williams’ southern upbringing and being the daughter of Atlanta’s own Hosea Williams II, Porsha knows a thing or two about giving back and helping the community.

Williams’ childhood background is what has shaped her into the women she is today. She thrives in women’s ministries and her successful Child Development Centers that Williams has opened throughout Atlanta.

Looks like RHOA is moving in a more positive direction! Hopefully Porsha Stewart will keep her family’s legacy in tact and won’t fall into that ratchet “reality show” trap that we all know & love.

What do you think of the newest addition to the cast?