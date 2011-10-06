



I’m starting think there may need to be some written guidelines on social networking dating & relationships. Seriously. Think about it. Things are so much different online and off and people approach

Personally, I’ve always had a rule about NEVER dating anyone I met online. First of all, umma need for someone, anyone, around him that knows me to at least warn him about me first.

In my logic, if I meet you online, most times there’s not that instant buffer of a common personal “connection,” no person to tell you (or I) the “real deal” about you and your shitty personality, so we each have to go off of what we read (or see) and is that really a fair assessment of who anyone really is? Hmmmmm?

If you DO choose to meet someone online, are there any online rules? What are the dos and don’ts when it comes to Facebook relationship status etiquette?

There’s been discussion groups for high school students, where they were guided in understanding the proper ways to handle Facebook relationships but what about all you GROWN folks?

Well, in case you feel lost in the land of Facebook relationship etiquette check out a few top dos and don’ts gathered during a recent online poll.A site called BounceBack ventured out and asked people what they thought about Facebook and adult relationships and they gathered the top dos and don’ts of how to handling relationships on the popular social networking site.

So here we go…

1. Don’t be over-emotional on Facebook!

Social media is a great way to express yourself, but most of our interviewees agreed that the biggest problem with Facebook relationships is knowing when to keep things to yourself. You don’t need to post every single thing about your love life whenever something good or bad happens. Some things should be left between you and your significant other.

2. Do be selective with your relationship update.

Every relationship has its rocky moments, but that doesn’t mean you should rush to your computer to change your relationship status with every argument and make-up. While it may be cathartic at the time, seeing your relationship status update every five minutes will make people not take your relationship and your commitment to each other seriously.

3. Do update your Facebook regularly.

Facebook is a widely used tool in the dating world, so it’s a good idea to keep your personal information up to date. If you’re in a relationship, make sure your profile doesn’t say single. And if you’re no longer in a relationship, make sure your profile reflects that. If you’d rather not let everyone know about your relationship status, you could also remove it completely.

4. Don’t break up with someone on Facebook.

While it’s good to update your relationship status, don’t use Facebook as a way of letting someone know you don’t want to be with them anymore.

5. Do have a profile that you can show to your significant other.

Even though Facebook is just a website, it’s still a reflection of your life. Because of this, you shouldn’t do anything on Facebook that you wouldn’t do in real life. While it may seem silly to think that a website could have such an effect on people, it is important to remember just how many people easily have access to everything you post.

What I gather from this is… a) don’t be shady, b) keep “family business” out the street and c) keep it “relatively” simple. I guess posting pictures of your cleavage in the bathroom everyday should be an instant “Don’t” huh?

Can you think of any other Facebook rules that should be added to our new “rulebook”?