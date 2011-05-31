Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher, of New Bern, North Carolina, took their ’til death do us part’ marital vows literally. They would have celebrated their 87th year of marriage on May 13, 2011 had one of them not passed away.

The cute couple, who jumped the broom back in 1924, were recognized in 2008 as Guinness Book of World Records’ oldest living couple after hitting 84 years of marriage.

They survived together in marital bliss until Mr. Fisher passed away on February 27, 2011 at the age of 105, leaving behind his 103 year old bride.

When asked about their initial attraction to one another, Zelmyra admits that Herbert “wasn’t much to look at, but he was sweet.”

Little did she know that that “not much to look at” man would be there with her through thick and thin!

Together, they survived the effects of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Great Depression, the civil rights movement and 15 presidential administrations.

Last year, the Fishers received a signed commendation from President Barack Obama, with a promise of an official invitation to the White House.

They also entered the age of technology when in honor of Valentine’s Day 2010, the couple, affectionately called “tweethearts,” were set up to give relationship advice on Twitter via a few fielded questions. (@longestmarried)

Through their lifetime the couple had 5 children. The family has grown to ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and counting.

In this age of ex-wives and baby mama drama, the Fishers’ marriage seems like an anomaly, but they’re actually a perfect example of the way things are supposed to be. I wonder if T.I. and Tiny or Jay-Z and Beyonce will last as long…

R.I.P. Mr. Fisher…