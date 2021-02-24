Sheree Whitfield Reunites With ‘Prison Bae’ (Tyrone Gilliams) After Early Release (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!!! Sheree Whitfield and her prison bae have been reunited.

Tyrone Gilliams is FRESH OUT and Whitfield is right by his side getting him acclimated to the outside.

[FLASHBACK: Sheree Whitfield & Her “Prison Bae” Tyrone Involved in Escape Scandal ]

Gilliams was released early due to covid-19 and he’s been recently spotted huddled up with Sheree in Philly, where he will be spending the remainder of his time in a half-way house.

Gilliams was released from prison in Kentucky last week and ever since then he’s been spending lots of QT with Sheree. We’re told they’ve mostly been spending time in Philly … going out and enjoying cheesesteaks, naturally.







While several blogs have reported that the pair is planning a post-prison wedding, Tyrone tells TMZ that he’s open to rekindling their relationship but has no plans to pop the question anytime soon.

Ouch! That’s got to hurt, considering that Sheree waited for him all these years.

Oh well… salute to Sheree for her patience and loyalty.

What are your thoughts about Sheree & her “prison bae” being reunited”