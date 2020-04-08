EXCLUSIVE! Apollo Nida On #RHOA Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly: ‘He’s a D*ck!’… (VIDEO)

Apollo Nida and Peter Thomas are fast friends who have formed a lasting bond that remains strong long after their stint on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The two joined me online about a week ago for a virtual “Happy Hour” during the quarantine. We talked for almost 4 hours and there were a lot of hot tea spilled during our chat.

While I was taking a short break from the blog, several clips from the video went viral. One in particular includes Apollo sharing his thoughts about Kenya Moore’s “husband” Marc Daly.

Video below…

My chat with Peter and Apollo was filmed LIVE and several of the viewing audience inquired about Kenya Moore during the stream. While Nida managed to dodge most of the Kenya questions, he didn’t hold back when asked about her husband, restaurateur Marc Daly.

“He’s a real…you know what? I don’t like that guy, man,” he said while sitting with fiancée Sherien Almufti. “He’s a real d–k. He’s a d–khead.”

Apollo and Peter both claim that they don’t actually watch the show anymore, but Apollo’s fianceè Sherien Almuft chimed in and said that they do catch up on the drama from the blogs, which often share clips that display Marc’s behavior towards Kenya.

Nida said that from what he’s seen, Marc is a “chump” who deserves to be slapped:

“Oh sorry, excuse my language. He’s a d–k,” he said. “I’m sorry. I don’t care, man. He’s demeaning. He’s like a chump, man. I might slap the sh-t out of him. Like for real, he’s not cool, man. He’s not cool.”







As you know, Phaedra Parks once called out Kenya Moore for flirting with her former husband when they appeared on the show and even insinuated that Kenya & Apollo’s “relationship” went farther than just a few text messages (click HERE to refresh your memory).

There were sexting and even cheating allegations, and Apollo once claimed that Kenya gave him oral sex.

Nida apologized to Kenya on camera for the show but my sources reveal that his “apology” was merely to strike back at Phaedra.

That being said, it’s a bit interesting to hear Apollo go so hard at Kenya’s on-air husband. Seems that there could be a bit of unresolved feelings involved.

What are your thoughts about Apollo’s statements?