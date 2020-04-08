5 Things Revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 20 | More Love More Problems + Watch FULL Video… #RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently aired the 20th episode of it’s 12th season.

This week’s episode is entitled “More Love More Problems” and the ladies all resume their personal lives after the epic girl’s trip to Greece.

Bravo synopsis:

After a tumultuous trip to Greece, the women are back home in the ATL. Kandi Burruss heads to Chicago for a major acting opportunity, but her absence at home reopens old wounds. Cynthia Bailey visits Nene Leakes at her boutique. Eva Marcille-Sterling debuts baby Maverick to the world, while the status of Kenya’s marriage hangs in the balance. Porsha Williams hosts a charity event and the ladies lay it all on the table.

Recap + watch full episode below…

Nene updates Gregg…

The ladies have returned home from their explosive girl’s trip and Nene takes a moment to spend some quality time with her husband Gregg.

Gregg has been BUSY while his wife has been traveling. During the scene, we find out that Gregg has been cancer free for about 6 months and has taken on the role as an ambassador with The American Cancer society.

Nene has been busy as well, with her ongoing beef with Kenya Moore. The OG ‘housewife’ brings her husband up to speed on their drama and brava assists her with flashback footage of all of Kenya’s misdeeds over the years.

While they both have played a role. Nene realizes that she and Kenya may not EVER see eye to eye.

After all the olive branches Nene has extended, she says that she’s at a point that she doesn’t “f*ck” with Kenya… period!

Nene & Cynthia…

Cynthia pays a visit to Nene’s SWAGG Boutique for an awkward scene with her former friend Nene Leakes. Bailey seems to have stopped by to assure Leakes that she had no ill intentions in Greece when she partnered with Kandi for their “Greek Tragedy” re-enactment of Nene & Kenya’s beef.

As you know, Nene walked away from the improv session after realizing that she would probably be misrepresented by her former friend… who she feels is in an “alliance” with Kenya and Kandi.

With all the drama behind them, Nene proposes that Cynthia give her a sample of how she would have portrayed Nene IF the scene would have gone on. Cynthia gives her best “Nene” impression, which turns out to be an over the top mockery of Leakes with a bit of “Yesssss!” and “I’m that b*tch” thrown in for good measure.







Nene takes it in stride but it’s clear that she made the right decision to halt the performance.

As their visit ends, Porsha pulls up (she lives nearby) and invites the ladies to her March of Dimes women’s event.

Kenya’s Attorney Visit…

Another day, another consultation for Kenya Moore with her attorney. The former beauty queen had previously met with her counselor on a previous episode to obtain guidance on forming a trust for her daughter, Brooklyn and it seems she needed a 2nd session to obtain similar information.

For some reason, Kenya keeps meeting with her attorney to “discuss” separating her marital assets, however it’s been disclosed that she has no pre-nup.

[Sidebar: There’s no prenup because there was no marriage…. duh! But I digress.]

While the teaser footage for Kenya’s attorney meetings are meant to convince viewers that Kenya is struggling with the details of her divorce, it’s clear that she’s pulling more stunts and shows.

Seriously, she’s making plans for her daughter’s future without bothering to include her husband? How can she separate her assets without discussing them with her partner?… especially if there is no prenup?

I’m no attorney, but from what I’ve seen of Kenya’s shenanigans I’m still not convinced that her marriage to Marc Daly is legal in the United States.

But again… I digress.

Whatever the case, Kenya has decided that her Aunt Lisa is best suited to handle Brooklyn’s assets in the event of her demise.

Moving on.

Porsha is an ambassador…

Porsha was named celebrity advocate for the March of Dimes last October and she had a huge soiree with all of her fellow cast members (click HERE for photos).

The ladies were asked to dress in bright attire as they all attended a dinner in Williams’ honor.

During the event, the Porsha shared some intimate details of her journey to motherhood as she disclosed that she once suffered through a miscarriage alone in her home. Williams states that she wished she had shared her story during that time because she could have found relief through sisterhood as many women have shared similar stories.

Porsha says she partnered with the March of Dimes to encourage others to do the same and her transparency allowed her fellow cast mates to share as well. Kenya even reveals that she helped Shamea after her water broke unexpectedly… a fact which even Porsha, Shamea’s BFF, wasn’t aware of.

We also get an intimate story from friend of the show Marlo Hampton, who shares that she always wanted kids but was unable to have any due to 2 ectopic pregnancies. Hampton says that despite her struggles, she has realized that being an aunt to her nieces and nephews may have been her gifts from God.







Kandi has no time for Todd…

Kandi is preparing for her role on The CHI and reveals that she may not be home before the surrogate births her child. Todd seems to feel that Kandi has taken on way more than she can chew, especially considering their expanding family.

With all that’s going on, Kandi suggests that they participate in some sort of marriage counseling session. She admits that there has been several moments over the past few months that she and Todd have bumped heads and she wants to be “proactive” with starting therapy.

It’s a great thing that Kandi is thinking ahead, because the episode ends with an emotional blow out between the power couple.

Todd tells Kandi that she’s doing way too much as her schedule is booked up even when she returns home. Kandi assures Todd that she will find time for her family, but that has yet to happen.

Meanwhile, Todd seems a bit fed up as he has his own ambitions that he has set aside in order to support Kandi in hers. Something has to give!!