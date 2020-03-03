Actress Maia Campbell has been the topic of several blog posts over the years as her addition struggles played out right in front of our eyes on the internet.

Campbell, best known from her roles on the sitcom “In the House” and the film “South Central” is reportedly still suffering from drug addiction and Bipolar Disorder.

Several celebs, including LL Cool J. have reached out in the past to help the 90’s icon, but it seems she’s still on the Atlanta streets battling her demons.

According to a recent facebook post by London Taj’ier, she spotted the 90’s actress on Cambellton Road in Atlanta and had no clue who she was…

Almost everyday for the last few years when I stop by the Texaco off Campbellton Rd. there is this woman who always asks me for money and rides. Just about everyday she compliments me and tells me that I am a bad bitch who should consider being apart of the entertainment business…I usually just smile at her and brush her off, but I always felt like she looked so familiar….? Although she is visibly strung out on drugs and openly pimping herself out for money and drugs, she always seemed so out of place to me. In person she still has remnants of her old self, and she definitely has a glow of beauty that stands out amongst the rest of the usual crackheads and prostitutes that frequent the store daily. On 2-14-20 she caught me at the package store and engaged in her usual conversation with me. I’m not sure why after all these years I finally decided to actually stop and speak with her longer than I usually do. I told her that she looked so familiar to me, and that she appeared to be out of place for some reason. She told me that I’d probably seen her before on a few tv shows and music videos in the 90s. I thought she was joking until she pulled out her phone and began showing me pictures of herself b4 she became completely strung out… Come to find out this woman who is always telling me how beautiful I am and begging me for change is Maia Campbell…an actress best known for her role on LL Cool J’s show In the House!??????

Taj’ier notes that she last spotted Campbell this past Valentine’s Day and took that moment to encourage the former child star with some positive energy…

I almost started crying as I spoke with her on Valentine’s Day. I absolutely adored her growing up!?Never in a million years would I have thought Maia Campbell would be complimenting me and asking me for help…?????… I told her how much I loved her as a young person and how I always thought she was so beautiful and talented. She asked me not to photograph or video her on that day because she was high as hell and didn’t need anymore footage of herself in that condition floating around the internet. So I respected her wishes…?? She did promise me that the next time she saw me she would be sure to take a picture with me on a day where she felt more presentable since she sees me all the time. I asked her why she was out here living like she wasn’t once a beautiful star who was adored by millions of people at one time? She said that at somepoint in her life she lost sight of her value, gave up, and allowed herself to be used and abused by just about any and everybody in Hollywood and Atlanta, and it’s been a difficult up and down process for her since then…? I gave her the biggest, longest hug and told her that I will be praying for her deliverance from the demons that have held her soul captive for so long. I told her that no matter what, she is still a beautiful talented black queen to me, and if ever she is ready to restart her road to recovery and needs my help I will do whatever I can to help her, because I actually looked up to her as a young girl. She began crying as we hugged and told me that not only was I so beautiful to her on the outside but stunningly gorgeous on the inside. She thanked me for treating her like a human being, and I bought her a box of chocolates from the Family Dollar next door for Valentine’s Day!?







It seems that the young woman who encountered Campbell plans to keep in contact with the fallen star as she revealed that they exchanged numbers after their conversation…

I told her that I would never give her any of my money ?????to support her habit, but I would start bringing her food and some of my old clothes so she wouldn’t be down completely bad out there in these streets. I also told her that if she ever felt like she was in danger and needed a place to lay her head from time to time to protect herself from the harsh weather she could contact me. The look in her eyes was priceless.The deadness in her eyes lit up briefly and she kissed me on my forehead and said God bless you my beautiful queen as she stored my number in her phone.? I’m not sure what God has in store for any of us, but I want to request for all of my social media friends to pray for Ms. Maia Campbell. She isn’t doing well at all, but with enough support and love I do believe she can overcome and conquer her demons. Yall please pray for Maia Campbell fr fr…she is such a sweet person and still has so much life left to live. ?

Campbell’s struggle with the disorder has been ongoing throughout her entire career, but she began to fall apart in 2010 when she stopped taking her medicine and began coping with drugs.

Unfortunately Campbell’s struggles have been well documented in the headlines, back in 2017 she was spotted at an Atlanta gas station toothless, begging for drugs in a viral video.

Campbell appeared on an episode of ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ back in 2012 and fans finally got an understanding of her struggles battling mental illness and her choice to self-medicate. Unfortunately the former star has continued to struggle with her demons while on the streets.