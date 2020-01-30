Hot? or Nah? Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Bares All for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Line… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH! Reginae Carter is all grown up and has shed all her inhibitions!

The 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality/author Antonia “Toya” Johnson, recently announced that she’s partnered with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand as ambassador and shared a few photos posing in the lacy garments.

Photos below…

Carter shared several photos of her in a white lace bodysuit and white strappy heels in front of a pink curtain background. The first was captioned, “This just the intro , let me not get ahead of myself ? #savagexambassador.”

Werrrrk!!!







What are your thoughts about Reginae’s Savage x Fenty photos?

Hot? or Nah?