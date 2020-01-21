An Atlanta area jewelry store was the target of a snatch and grab robbery and authorities are seeking any information related to the identity of the “woman” in the photo.

[FLASHBACK: Come Get Your Granny! Doris Payne Arrested at Atlanta Area Walmart]

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a slew of extravagant designer goods, pulled off her heist in the middle of the day at North DeKalb Mall.

Video + more details below…

In the video below, which was captured on Jan. 3, the suspect came dressed the part of a shopper with expensive taste, wearing a green fur coat and large sunglasses.

The incident occurred at S.M. Diamond Center in North Dekalb mall and Fox5 shared the surveillance footage.

“She tried it on and, while she was trying it on, she wanted to try on another watch and he said ‘No, you can only take out one item from the showcase,'” the owner said.

The owner, who didn’t want to be identified, said the suspect had her eyes on a Rolex watch that was 14-carat gold and silver with a nearly 1-carat diamond on the top. The total cost of the watch was $4,800.

Moments later, cameras caught the woman running off with the watch still on, leaving the employee running off to tell the owner.

“I immediately ran after her,” he said. “There was a white Mitsubishi parked outside. I recognized the guy.”

The man inside the car had been at the store with a woman at least twice before looking at Rolex watches, the owner said. He believes she wore the disguise when she returned.

“This time she came alone,” he said. “You can see it is a very expensive jacket and she came in completely alone, and she acted like she wanted to buy something for her boyfriend.”

Investigators described the get-away vehicle as a white Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV.

If you happen to recognize the “woman”, the Rolex, or anything else about the case, DeKalb County police department ask that you contact them with information.