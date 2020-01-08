Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiance Mike Hill were spotted at the J.W. Marriott Essex House Hotel in NYC this past weekend in wedding attire.

While many who witnessed the pair exiting the hotel, assumed they’d jumped the broom, it seems that it was a false alarm.

Bailey, who branded herself ‘thirsty bride’ earlier in the season, is totally living up to her new thirst status as she held a wedding photo shoot with no wedding.

Photos + details below…

When the pics hit the net, many ASSUMED that Bailey and Hill had already tied the knot… but that’s totally not the case.

The newly ‘engaged’ couple, who publicly set a date of 10/10/20, are merely all dressed up for a wedding photo spread for a Sophisticated Weddings magazine.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that the popular ‘housewife’ makes a beautiful bride in the shoot, which she shared alongside her soon to be husband.

Bailey also shared a tribute to her soon to be husband in the following IG post, thanking the magazine for the opportunity to PRACTICE for her big day…

“we all deserve love?”

thank you @sophisticatedweddings for giving @itsmikehill & I a taste of what our big day will be like. such a magical photo shoot. no, we did not get married… yet.

#101020 #2020 #CHill #god #love

What are your thoughts about Cynthia & Mike’s ”WEDDING” photos?