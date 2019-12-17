Kevin McCall’s child custody case against Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been shut down by a Fulton County judge.

The singer/songwriter took legal action against his ex back in September after she changed their 5-year-old daughter Marley Rae’s last name to Sterling (click HERE if you missed that).

McCall sought to obtain joint custody of Marley, her last name restored to “McCall”, as well as child support from the reality star. Unfortunately for him, the case has been dismissed.

Details below…

The former Chris Brown collaborator filed documents with Fulton County on September 5, 2019, asking the court to grant him joint custody of his 5-year-old daughter Marley Rae Sterling.

McCall also sought to have Marley’s last name restored after Marcille had Marley’s last name changed to her husband’s last name – Sterling. As previously reported, the “America’s Next Top Model” alum says she changed her daughter’s name because she didn’t want Marley to feel alienated, considering she and the rest of their household had the same last name (click HERE if you missed that).

McCall’s efforts spiraled out of control when he landed in jail on November 5, 2019 and he need seemed to recover.

McCall was headed to attend a court date on the matter when he was locked up for livestreaming in the courthouse.

On November 25, 2019, McCall’s attorney, Adamma McKinnon withdrew from representing him and about a week later, he was indicted on felony charges stemming from the live streaming incident.

On December 10, 2019, Eva’s counsel filed a motion dismiss the case. According to court documents obtained by TheJasmineBrand, the singer/producer failed to respond to the motion to dismiss, so a judge granted the request.

On December 12, 2019, a final order and judgement was entered in the case stating that it was dismissed with prejudice ie (dismissed permanently, it can never be refiled).

McCall responded to the news with a tearful post on social media…

Eva responded in kind, by posting a family pic with the caption “me and mines”…

Kevin McCall and Eva Marcille’s relationship ended due to claims of domestic violence on Kevin’s part. Eva filed a restraining order against him in 2014.

Eva and attorney Michael Sterling married in 2018 and the couple have two sons together.