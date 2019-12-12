Lira Galore Says P. of Quality Control Was Abusive During Her Pregnancy, Seeks Sole Custody + $15 Million for her Sorrows… (PHOTOS)

Lira Galore wants you to know that Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas violently beat her while she was pregnant with his child.

Galore reveals the disturbing details in her response to the music mogul’s request for joint custody of their daughter. In the case, the social media model is seeking sole custody of their child and at least $15 million for the injuries she suffered regularly at the hands of her millionaire baby daddy.

Quality Control CEO “P” has had massive success in the music biz, his Quality Control Music Label is responsible for the careers of Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and others. His success has landed him a bevy of beauties who apparently aspire to continue his legacy by baring his children.

P, who reported has at least 5 baby mothers, is facing a heated legal battle with at least one of them that is playing out publicly.

Lira Galore, who was once linked to Rick Ross and has appeared on Iyanla’s Fix My Life is fighting the P in court in a nasty custody dispute.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Lira describes 5 separate beatdowns she received at the hands of P. In one alleged attack. She claims he punched her in the face, threw her to the ground, began choking her and punched her in the head so many times, she developed knots. Galore claims P then ripped her ring off her finger, dislocating her finger.

In the documents, Galore says that in August 2018, P. attacked her again, but tried to “make things right” by buying her a $50,000 SUV.

Two weeks later, Lira alleges that she suffered through yet another violent altercation where Thomas broke the driver side window on SUV her bought her. He then took the vehicle and changed the title out of her name and into his own.









Galore notes in the suit that she also hit the net in December of 2019 complaining about the abuse.

In that dispute, Galore claims that a week later, the music mogul paid her $50k not to call the cops. But in March of 2019, she says she suffered another attacked at the hands of her child’s father.







TMZ notes that the documents stem from a custody case filed by P back in May, in which he requested joint custody of their daughter.

In response, Lira filed these new docs, requesting sole physical custody of the child on the grounds that Thomas “has consistently demonstrated physically violent, emotionally abusive, irrational and erratic behavior.

Galore estimates P’s net worth at over $50 million. She wants at least $15 million for her injuries. She’s also asking for a court order to stop him from harming her, to stay away from her, and to submit to a psychological evaluation.

