Earlier this week, Ray J’s pregnant wife Princess Love accused him of leaving her and their 1-year-old daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, the couple are still in Vegas… and their relationship drama is playing out online right in front of our eyes.

Love recently hit Instagram to clarify news reports and explains it all started after she caught her husband cheating on her. Ray-J angrily left her in a hotel alone with their daughter, blocked her number she says her only way of communicating was on social media.

Details + video below…

Princess streamed live on Instagram last night and bared her soul to her loyal followers. She says she is still in Vegas with their daughter, Melody, but at another Hotel, and not at the Sky Suites with Ray-J.

She says she doesn’t feel comfortable driving back to Los Angeles alone because she’s 8 1/2 months pregnant.

Princess then goes into detail about what started their public dispute, stating that about two weeks ago, she found a 2nd phone her husband had hidden from her that he used for side chicks. Ray-J admitted he had been cheating on her but they agreed to work on their marriage.

Their initial fight in Las Vegas started because Ray-J said he wants to move to Sin City and she does not. Princess claims Ray-J stormed out of their hotel room two days ago and she hasn’t heard from him. He blocked her from his phone and social media and she has no way to reach him.







As of last night both Ray J and Princess Love were still in Las Vegas, although in different hotels, but Princess has vowed to file for divorce as soon as she gets back home to LA.

Princess live came shortly after Ray-J had hit the gram to try to clean up the drama and explain his decision to block his wife…

The reality star deleted the stream above after less than stellar opinions about the way he spoke of his pregnant wife and soon returned the gram to express his disappointment that she chose to air their grievances on social media.

My heart has been heavy for the last past week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a young relationship like ours fall down. In order to be solid in a relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the case. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time. ?







So lemme get this straight… Ray-J’s holier than thou azz is on SOCIAL MEDIA talmbout his wife should have kept it off SOCIAL MEDIA? Irony is so ironic!!

Two wrongs don’t make a right. They both need to log off.