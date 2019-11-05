Lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns drew out several of Atlanta’s who’s who last Thursday evening for his birthday celebration.

The event, which doubled as a Halloween costume party was held at CASSETTE, a monthly hip-hop event at Distrikt nightclub in Atlanta.

Attendees (most in costume) included BBD, Silk, T.I., Lil Duval, Tiny, Monica, Toya Wright, Letoya Luckett, Ludacris, Sean Garrett, Coach K, Trouble, Marlo Hampton and more.

Photos below…

T.I. and Tiny

Monica as Fiona from Shrek

Marlo as Marlo J. Blige

Industry execs Chubbie Baby & Coach K rock their 8-ball jackets paired with old school BMW.

Shekinah as Wonder Woman

Ludacris poses with LaToya Luckett and her husband.

Toya Wright and Robert “Red” Rushing

BBD hit the stage

Silk

Trouble

Ludacris on stage

T.I. and Tiny hit the stage

Lil Duval was a surprise guest.

Happy Birthday Kenny!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLpics