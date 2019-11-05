The event, which doubled as a Halloween costume party was held at CASSETTE, a monthly hip-hop event at Distrikt nightclub in Atlanta.
Attendees (most in costume) included BBD, Silk, T.I., Lil Duval, Tiny, Monica, Toya Wright, Letoya Luckett, Ludacris, Sean Garrett, Coach K, Trouble, Marlo Hampton and more.
Photos below…
T.I. and Tiny
Monica as Fiona from Shrek
Marlo as Marlo J. Blige
Industry execs Chubbie Baby & Coach K rock their 8-ball jackets paired with old school BMW.
Shekinah as Wonder Woman
Ludacris poses with LaToya Luckett and her husband.
Toya Wright and Robert “Red” Rushing
BBD hit the stage
Silk
Trouble
Ludacris on stage
T.I. and Tiny hit the stage
Lil Duval was a surprise guest.
Happy Birthday Kenny!
PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLpics