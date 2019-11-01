Scrappy and Bambi of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta were spotted at the grand opening of NOUVEAU, the latest addition to Atlanta’s booming restaurant business.

The new hot spot boasts of brining a ‘Taste of Chicago’ to College Park as they bring an upscale spin of a Bar + Grill to Main Street. ‘Nouveau’ created a huge buzz on Main Street by celebrating its grand opening with a VIP soft opening.

Last Saturday’s grand opening brought out several of Atlanta’s who’s who. In addition to the two reality stars attendees included: Terri Vaughn, Social media star Lala Milan, the cast of BOOMERANG, Q Parker from 112, Ms. Juicy, Patrice Lovely and Darmirra Brunson from Tyler Perry’s ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ and many others.

Photos below…

Scrappy & Bambi arrive

Miss Juicy and the Nouveau attendees.

Terry J. Vaughn

Guests were treated to Nouveau’s signature cocktails, Mini Chicken & Waffles, Turkey Burger Sliders, Sweet & Tangy Fried Ribs and Chicago Style Hot Dogs.

Q. Parker (112) and wife Sharlinda.

Lala Milan and guest.

Owner of Nouveau poses with your favorite blogger.

The celebrity appearances and open bar weren’t the only thing that turned up a notch, the kitchen was also on fire with a Chicago spin on Fried Buffalo Shrimp, Sweet & Tangy Fried Ribs, Turkey Burger Sliders and a Truffle Mac n Cheese.

Nouveau, located 3775 Main St. in College Park, officially opens to the public this week and will reportedly include a menu that was hand crafted for the niche of the cultural shift of Atlanta infused with a Taste of Chicago.

PHOTOS: FreddyO