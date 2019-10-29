Kenya Moore Upset Over Marc Daly & Nene Leakes ‘FRIENDSHIP’… (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS + VIDEO) #RHOA

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that StraightFromTheA exclusively revealed the news that Kenya Moore was returning to the popular reality show months before it was confirmed… but I digress.
Yup.. Kenya Moore is back and she’s already causing quite a ruckus as battles with archrival NeNe Leakes about her being friends (or ‘friendly’) with her fake husband, Marc Daly.
Details + video below…
Nene and Kenya have been bumping heads for quite some time now and it seems these two will NEVER be on one accord.
Word on the curb is that Kenya feels somekindaway about Marc being “friendly” with her arch rival and Nene is using that to her advantage.
Seems like Marc and Nene were fast friends because they bonded over a mutual disdain for the former beauty queen and Kenya is fuming that her baby daddy is even entertaining being cordial to Nene.
The authenticity of Kenya’s “marriage” to Marc Daly has been questioned ever since those beach pics mysteriously leaked and there was never any legal confirmation that the two were even legally wed.
It was actually Kenya’s abrupt wedding combined with the fact that she refused to share details about her marital status that got her booted from the show for season 11.
I predicted that Kenya and Marc’s ‘relationship contract’ would expire after her peach was snatched and I wasn’t too far off. The couple has had several awkward exchanges that were captured on camera (NEVER FORGET) so it will be interesting to see how it all crumbles during season 12.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's 12th season premieres Sunday November 3, 2019.