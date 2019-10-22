Quad Webb & Dr. Gregory Lunceford Divorce Finalized OCTOBER 4, 2019 #MarriedToMedicine

Welp… Quad Webb is no longer “Married to Medicine.”

While the reality star is still currently a part of the cast of the popular reality show, she’s no longer a doctor’s wife now that her divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford has been officially finalized.

Details below…

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Quad and Dr. G. informed the court that they were finally able to reach a divorce settlement.

Back in May of 2019, the reality star accused her now ex-husband of hindering the divorce process and filed documents in the case asking for help because her Dr. Gregory was dragging his feet in turning over documents.

In the documents, Quad even claimed she had attempted to resolve issues in the divorce with Gregory privately, but he was not making it easy.







The reality star asked a judge to step in to order Gregory turn over financial records relating to his businesses, along with information on property he owns, including homes, cars and other valuables. Quad said she needed the information to be able to finalize the divorce settlement.

The deal means they worked out their issues and will avoid a court trial.

The court entered a final judgment and decree in the case on October 4. Quad originally filed for divorce from Gregory in May 2018, following six years of marriage.

I wonder if Quad’s divorce being final means an END to her being a part of th ‘Married to Medicine” cast? I’m sure Mariah Huq is hoping that’s the case.