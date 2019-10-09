RHOA Porsha Williams Named Celebrity Advocate for March of Dimes… (PHOTOS)

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently received a huge honor from the March of Dimes as she was named celebrity advocate for the organization.

Williams was joined by all of her extended sister circle of family and friends as she was honored by the organization during a special dinner as she joined the “March of Dimes’ family.

We’re thrilled to announce @porsha4real as a March of Dimes celebrity advocate! Porsha has openly shared her journey, from the pain of miscarriage, to the joy of new parenthood. That’s why her advocacy is so important. When we share our #unspokenstories, it shows we’re not alone. Thank you Porsha! ?

Porsha poses with March of Dimes CEO Stacey D. Stewart.

The event carried a rainbow theme as Williams shared the joys of finally obtaining the child she’d always dreamed up following several failed attempts.

Williams explained why the rainbow was so special to her, stating:

The giant rainbow that symbolizes my rainbow baby @pilarjhena who was born after a miscarriage I suffered from was heart warming! The rainbow theme was very personal to me and executed perfectly?????? Also special thank you to #Rhoa & @bravoandy for allowing me to use my platform to share my testimony! I can’t wait for you all you see it on the show!







