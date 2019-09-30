Brandy celebrates the 25th anniversary of her self-titled, debut album, Brandy, which was released on September 27, 1994 with a brand new single.

The new track, entitled “Freedom Rings” was released to coincide with the superstar singer’s anniversary date.

Check out the single below and share your thoughts…

“Freedom Rings” is the first track off Brandy’s upcoming 7th studio album of the same title.







The single was reportedly very emotional for the 40-year-old songstress. Not only is it an ode to her 25 year musical career but a tribute to producer LaShawn Daniels who tragically died in a car accident earlier this month.

Brandy mentions LaShawn on the track, singing: “And me and Lashawn will shine again!”

Brandy’s “Freedom Rings” is available online now.

What are your thoughts about Brand’s new single?

Bump it? or Dump it?