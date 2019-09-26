The BLACK BEAUTIES Are Back! Real Housewives of Atlanta’s EXPLOSIVE Season 12 Trailer + Cast Photos Released… (VIDEO)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is prepping for it’s 12 season and if the cast photo is any indication, it’s all about the drama!

As I exclusively revealed back in April, Kenya Moore is back full-time with a peach in hand and it seems she’s quite prepared to earn her keep.

Everyone is dressed in black like the omen in the season 12 cast photo. Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore both appear front and center. Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille take a seat, while Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey stand tall on the sidelines.

In addition to the dramatic photos, a 1+ minute trailer was released and again… it’s about to go down!!!

Video below…

The season 12 “super teaser” was exclusively released to PEOPLE just moments ago and we have a whole lot to digest!

The video starts with a huge argument between the Atlanta “Housewives” that ends with security pulling the woman apart.







“Stop it!” shouts Kenya Moore, back as a Housewife after a year absence from the Bravo series. She joins returning stars Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, and Porsha Williams (as well as Friends of the Housewives Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam). “I told you that lady was crazy,” a very pregnant Marcille says, as Williams urges someone to “get out of this room.” Before long, Leakes is screaming “No, no, no, no, no” as chaos erupts around her.

It seems that Kenya Moore’s return brought all the DRAMA fans of the show have been lusting for as she’s the center of quite a few disagreements.

Not only was Moore the catalyst to Nene & Cynthia’s demise, but she’s also under a microscope because of her questionable marriage.

Leakes and Bailey are still at odds and it seems that they may have at least come to a truce. But when it comes to Nene (Nay Nay) Leakes… I’m sure there’s some hard feelings bubbling under the surface.

Via Press Release:

Busy as ever, Cynthia Bailey is ecstatic to continue building her entrepreneurial empire, opening Bailey Wine Cellar for all Atlanta wine enthusiasts. After a whirlwind romance with her boyfriend, she’s on cloud nine after he made it official, proposing to her in front of all her family and friends. Cautious, but optimistic, Cynthia wonders if she can mend her roller-coaster relationship with friend turned foe Nene Leakes.

Still elated from the wedding of her dreams, Eva Marcille is expecting baby number three, while juggling the ups and downs of her friendships, the challenges of pregnancy, and trying to find her dream home before the arrival of her baby.

Always in high demand, Kandi Burruss’s life shows no signs of slowing down as she expands her empire while expanding her family with the help of a surrogate. Her husband optimistically seeks to open more businesses, but with so many balls in the air, Kandi worries they won’t have time to get everything done before the arrival of their newest family member.

Always moving forward, Nene Leakes has reconnected with her husband, who is now cancer-free, but tensions rise when she is reunited with former friends to hash out past grievances.

Porsha Williams is over the moon about her baby girl Pilar Jhena and couldn’t be more excited to be a mother. Dealing with the aftermath of salacious rumors surrounding her fiancé’s infidelity, she is faced with the cold truth that her happily-ever-after may be on hold until she can figure out where her relationship stands.

Back and bolder than ever…Kenya Moore has finally gotten what she’s always wanted with her husband and baby Brooklyn, but a fairytale ending isn’t always what it seems and despite her best efforts, her roller coaster relationship may be coming to an end. Although motherhood has been kind to her and she enjoys embracing her softer side, she will never walk away from a challenge or shy away from speaking her mind.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, November 3rd at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.