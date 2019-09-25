Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris is not one to mince words when he feels somekindaway and the popular entertainer had a lot to say about his attendance to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church during Kanye West’s Sunday Service last week.

The popular entertainer says he felt “exploited” when he attended the event at the invitation of church leader Jamal Bryant and discussed the situation alongside outspoken “Trigger Warning” star Killer Mike.

Tip’s assessment had nothing to do with Kanye and everything to do with the way the mega church pressured attendees for tithes and offerings.

T.I. posted the photo above shortly after the service with the following caption:

Yeaaahhh Maaaan We MUST discuss what caused this look on my face in Sunday Service…. #Expeditiously

As you can see, Tip didn't look to happy as he sat during the service alongside his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris with a huge scowl on his face.







Speaking on his Apple Podcast “Expeditiously” with fellow rapper Killer Mike last Thursday, Tip explained his facial expression, noting that the pastor on stage at the time “had the nerve to say ‘c’mon y’all. Get your blessings heard.’”

T.I. goes on to state that’s exactly why his face was so twisted, stating:

“Are you telling me, I have to give $1,000 for the good Lord almighty to hear my blessings? … that’s probably when I made the face, as he says ‘get your blessings heard,’” “This is extortion. At this point you’re telling these people they will not be blessed unless they give their money to you. And this is the problem I have with black churches. That was why I had that face.”

Clearly there was a lot of money in the room, and T.I. says that he ‘peeped game’ and noticed there were some high-pressure tactics involved.

When we sat down there was a whole new agenda. It was like they rung the red bell at the Player's Club. It's not that I have [anything] against pastors or against preachers so-to-speak. It's just I've been raised in the trenches and I was taught to peep game. You ain't [about to] run no game on me. I will not be extorted.







Several entertainers had similar feelings and T.I. got quite an “amen corner” in the comments section…

For the record, Jamal Bryant hit the net to issue a response to T.I. and Killer Mile and he denies the allegations. In short, Bryant claims he nor his church put any pressure on the rappers to give to the church.

To my comrades @troubleman31 & @killermike let me first say I appreciate your unwavering commitment to the empowerment of this generation. We have echoed the same sentiments on many issues down through the years and was energized by the partnership. I was awakened to your clip this morning and felt compelled to lend context. To have both of you in church was meaningful for many reasons. This is the largest demographic of blacks who don’t buy into organized religion in our history and in large measure because of reasons you have illuminated. To not give redress would be an assault to the body of Christ when I believe I am an ambassador as the two of you are for your field. I don’t want Sunday to be used as further ammunition as to why people don’t go to church without them knowing at this same church we gave 5000 pairs of new back to school shoes to kids of #Atlanta, or that we spearheaded 9 million campaign to support @bennett_college , or that we bailed out nonviolent offenders or that we partnered with @delta to send 4 cargo to #Bahamas for hurricane release or that we’ve partnered with @_hamptonu to place 95 displaced students or that we fed the furloughed workers for two weeks while the government was shut down or that we went into housing projects to feed kids of #dekalb county during spring break. For none of these projects were you solicited for a donation. The reality is when I came to @newbirthmbc 9 months ago I was met with a 30 million dollar debt that must be paid so that we can be free to do real community development like affordable housing ,entrepreneur work space and medical clinics. I’ve been teaching on self help which are values you both promote. @bishophilliard was invited months ago with no knowledge #kanyewest was coming or either of you. So there was NO money grab intention but part of an internal strategy to mobilize our church community to move towards economic independence. As black men I hope we can come together “expeditiously” to find common ground to build. I want to invite both of you to come and give church another chance. I promise you I’m more interested in your life than your life savings! #runthejewels #bigthingspoppin