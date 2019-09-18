Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta made a rare appearance with her husband Marc Daly recently as they appeared on The Tamron Hall Show.

Moore and Daly spoke about the IVF process they went through in Barbados to finally conceive their bundly of joy, baby Brooklyn and in an awkward exchange, Kenya’s “husband” revealed that she was totally on her own when it came to her IVF shots.

“I hate needles, so I didn’t do that,” Daly told Hall.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly appeared on the Tamron Hall show this past week with baby Brooklyn in tow. Daly seemed a bit uncomfortable with the interview and many have noted that the energy between the new parents was a bit awkward.

“So, there is a lot of disappointments. Expectations,” Daly said. “You have to prepare for disappointment.”

Hall, who went through her own struggles with infertility and IVF assumed that Kenya’s husband was on board with the procedure, but it seems that Mark didn’t really think it would happen.

Kenya got what she wanted out of the deal though… a beautiful baby girl who she is seemingly raising all alone.

As previously reported, Kenya had a breakdown on the set of season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and sources claim it was because she was “really struggling being basically a single mom” since her husband lives in New York City while she resides in Atlanta.

What are your thoughts about Kenya and Marc’s talk show appearance?