Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey were spotted cuddling during the Revolt Summit after party at The Gold Room Friday evening.

The 49-year-old music mogul and his new lady love smothered each other with affection in the VIP section while the crowd partied around them.

Combs, in Atlanta hosting star-studded panels and industry discussions for his Revolt Summit, hosted an after party at The Gold Room alongside Quality Controls, Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas.

Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas and his date arrive.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)