Paul Mooney is reportedly stepping away from the limelight for a bit after explosive rumors that he had a sexual encounter with Richard Pryor’s son went viral.

[READ: Richard Pryor Reportedly Ordered “HIT” on Paul Mooney For Inappropriate Relationship With Young Son (VIDEO)]

Mooney was scheduled to perform at the Atlanta Comedy Theater this past Wednesday and Thursday, (August 28 & 29) but he cancelled the shows due to “health reasons.”

Details below…

Although the comedy legend has denied Richard Pryor’s former bodyguard’s claims that he had sex with a young Pryor Jr. way back when, and that Pryor put a $1 million hit out on him, Mooney cancelled his Atlanta Comedy Theater appearance Wednesday and Thursday.

Fellow blogger RWS phoned the venue and the club is telling people that Mooney is in the hospital:

Paul Mooney was supposed to host a comedy showcase at a local Atlanta comedy club tonight but when I called to check if he was still appearing I was told he was in the hospital. The person who answered the phone did not have any other information when I pressed them further.







According to TMZ , the comedy venue placed a sign on door for patrons that read: “ATTENTION!! Paul Mooney is NOT on show tonight due to health reasons. We will transfer purchase to Faizon Love or Donnell Rawlings. Let box office know.”

Mooney has reportedly pulled out of several other appearances following the heat he’s gotten over the alleged sexual relationship with Richard Pryor Jr made by Rashon Kahn, Pryor Sr former bodyguard.

A rep for Paul told TMZ that the allegations recently made by Richard Pryor’s former bodyguard have seriously stressed Mooney out … and he needs to lay low for awhile.

We’re told he’ll be canceling all of his scheduled appearances in the next few weeks until things simmer down.

What do you guys think about this ongoing saga?