Remember DeShawn Snow? She was one of the “ORIGINAL” housewives who appeared during season one of the popular reality series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” back in 2008.

[FLASHBACK: #RHOA Stars Casting Tapes Revealed During 100th Episode Special (VIDEO)]

DeShawn only appeared in one season of the show, but her life took a made for tv turn of event when she and her NBA baller husband, Eric Snow, divorced amidst a love child scandal (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, DeShawn is facing even more drama as she’s being accused by a company of scamming them out of over $157,000 to fund her extravagant lifestyle.

Details below…

Rodney Ho over at The Atlanta Journal/Constitution recently revealed that DeShawn Snow has been hit with a civil lawsuit accusing her of fraud!

The plaintiff is Thrivest, a company that offers cash advances for not-yet-completed real estate commissions, according to the lawsuit filed August 27 in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Georgia Atlanta division.

The lawsuit accuses Snow, a real estate agent, of scammed Thrivest out of over $157,000 by fraudulently reporting her expenses. The lawsuit claims that “Snow’s expenditures outpaced her ability to earn funds as a real estate agent.”







But wait… there’s more. DeShawn then allegedly attempted to sell a diamond brokering commission to Thrivest, but the lawsuit said “Snow’s commodity related deals were dubious and she never earned the commission she was selling in exchange for the advance.”

[Translation: DeShawn received huge cash advances on multi-million dollar transactions that never happened.]

The lawsuit states that Thrivest cut a check to DeShaw’s company (DSE Holdings) for $157,895.74 from the supposed commission of $746,859.96 for the spot purchase of 22,632.12 carats of diamonds.

The lawsuit claims that the deal was “a sham, meant only to provide Snow with a basis to secure another advance to fund her lifestyle.”

Thrivest claims in their lawsuit that the money they gave DeShawn was not used for any legitimate purposes of DSE Holdings but spent by Snow to pay off her personal debts and other expenses not related to DSE Holdings.

“Subsequent to obtaining the advance from Thrivest, DSE Holdings ceased conducting any apparent business activity,” the lawsuit said.

Thrivest is seeking $345,000 in compensatory damages and another $1 million in punitive damages for the former “housewife”.

Meanwhile, the former “housewife” is out here killing the game with a new look and a swanky new attitude as evidenced by images posted recently via her Instagram.

For the record, DeShawn issued a statement to the AJC, calling the lawsuit “bogus” and says that it was filed to “harass me and discredit my name and good standing within the business community. The company’s contention that I committed fraud is a bald-face attempt to paint a picture of artifice and deceit where none exist and I dispute their assertions.”







Snow also feels that she’s being target due to her “celebrity” status, adding:

Because of my celebrity, the company not only hopes to come after me personally, but also threaten my business relationships as well as generate unwanted and unpleasant media exposure.

DeShawn says she plans to file a counterclaim for defamation “and will use the resources available to me to fight this lawsuit to the fullest extent of the law.”

What are your thoughts about DeShawn Snows latest legal issues?