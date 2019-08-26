Missy Elliott just totally turned out the 2019 MTV VMA awards!!!

Missy took the stage in a celebratory performance that threw back to her most iconic music videos and her biggest hits.

The iconic entertainer performed her new single “Throw It Back,” followed by elaborately staged and heavily choreographed performances of “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Pass That Dutch,” “Work It” (featuring an appearance from video star Alyson Stoner), and “Lose Control.”

There was several seamless costume changes and the stage show even included a UFO! It was absolutely unbelievable!

In case you missed it, check out the full video of Missy’s performance below…