Missy Elliott just totally turned out the 2019 MTV VMA awards!!!
Missy took the stage in a celebratory performance that threw back to her most iconic music videos and her biggest hits.
The iconic entertainer performed her new single “Throw It Back,” followed by elaborately staged and heavily choreographed performances of “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Pass That Dutch,” “Work It” (featuring an appearance from video star Alyson Stoner), and “Lose Control.”
There was several seamless costume changes and the stage show even included a UFO! It was absolutely unbelievable!
In case you missed it, check out the full video of Missy’s performance below…
VIDEO: Missy Elliott shuts down the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/nYuj4OkVaO
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) August 27, 2019
As the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, Missy received glowing testimonials from several of her peers, including Justin Timberlake, Lizzo, Timbaland, Lil Kim, Janet Jackson, Ciara, Pharrell, and more.
Cardi B presented the prestigious award to Missy.
Past winners of the Video Vanguard Award include Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Beyoncé, U2, Janet Jackson, and Kanye West.