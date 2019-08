Power star Lala Anthony stunned the internet recently with her curvaceous figure.

Lala shared several photos while on the set of Hot Girl Summer with Nicki Minaj and Meg Thee Stallion rocking pink neon leotards paired with a blinged out waist trainer.

The images, snapped by celebrity photographer Tomás Herold, quickly went viral as many were in awe of Lala’s SNATCHED waistline.

Photos below…

Lala captioned the images “Pretty in Pink ??” and her friend Kim Kardashain was even in awe of her shapely frame as she commented… “OMGGGG”

Lala “waisting” no time bouncing back from her husband’s most recent scandalous affair.

What are your thoughts about Lala’s ‘Hot Girl’ body?

PHOTOS via IG