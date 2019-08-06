Pool parties just ain’t what they used to be anymore… especially with things like cucumbers added to the mix!

YFN Lucci was one of the hosts of Trouble’s “Winner’s Only” pool party in Atlanta this past weekend so Reginae Carter, tipped through to spy on her boo and what she says what she saw there is proof that it’s time to walk away and reflect on her bad decisions.

Details + video below…

The pool party event hosted by Trouble and his girlfriend “Love & Hip Hop” star Alexis Skyy drew a huge crowd filled with scantily clad women and horny men… while that’s not uncommon it seems the viral #cucumberchallenge has welcomed the phallic shaped veggie as a party favor.

Apparently the party got so wild that videos began circulating the Internet of Alexis Skyy copulating a young lady with a cucumber while a crowd of people, including Trouble and YFN Lucci cheered her on.

If your imagination isn’t enough, you can gather the evidence through a quick twitter search of Alexis Sky’s name. There are several graphic videos out there for your viewing pleasure, but since this is a family friendly blawg… I’ll just leave them over there.

The videos have been met with shock and disgust, especially by Reginae Carter … who was also caught on tape walking through the packed pool party. But despite the raunchy escapades of her peers, Reginae says she only popped by the party to “spy” on her on-again, off-again boyfriend, YFN Lucci.

Lil Wayne’s 20-year-old daughter (who was spotted at the party with Zonnique Pullins (Tiny Harris’ daughter) admitted to spying on her man while he attended the party, but wrote, “when I heard about the cucumber activities , I left. Tbh , I’ve made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it .”

She also admitted, “I’m young and still learning . Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can’t control it . Imma try to be more private for now on . It’s hard because I’ve always been so open and honest . But I gotta learn how to deal with my problems alone and in private.”

Meanwhile, Alexis Sky’s cucumber video is still making the rounds and her boyfriend, Trouble recently hit the net to defend his woman’s honor.

Chile… I guess.

What are your thoughts about Reginae’s response to the cucumber pool party controversy?

PHOTOS: ATLpics/IG