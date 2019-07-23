OPEN POST: Bow Wow Upset That Ciara is Moved On Without Him? Rapper Brags He ‘Hit It First’… (VIDEO)

Shad Moss aka Bow Wow hit the social media trending topics again yesterday after a video of an onstage performance went viral.

The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ rapper performed the 2005 song ‘Like You.’ which features Ciara at Elleven45 Lounge in Atlanta recently and decided to diss his former flame by adding a derogatory line to the song referencing his past relationship with the happily married songstress.

Bow Wow is facing a slew of backlash for his decision.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ?Open Posts? so enter at your own risk.]

In the video below, you can hear Bow Wow allegedly make a comment about having Ciara ‘first’ as he sang the 2005 song ‘Like You’.

While performing the song, which originally featured his ex, Bow Wow stopped and said, “I had this b–tch first. You know that, right?” , referencing his his ex-girlfriend Ciara, 33, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006.

It didn’t take long for his to get dragged to Timbuktu and back for his statements and even rapper T.I. hit the comments section to express his disappointment.

Several older/wiser men have even commented about the rapper, 32, as they called him out for his inappropriate comments. Tariq Nasheed, author of the best selling book, ‘The Art of Macking’ provided hilarious commentary on the rapper’s actions, stating that Bow Wow is a disgruntled dude who is hating on Ciara’s newfound relationship.

Social media seems to agree…

“When your brain and pants are still boys size 12!” one Instagram comment read. “Grow the f–k up & shut up,” read one user on instagram.

“Lil Boi needs to grow as in grow thee fux-up… disrespectful ass. This lady has definitely moved on with her life~ sounds like that cookie still got yo immature ass still hooked!”

“All these mfs jealous of Ciara and Russell’s beautiful marriage and relationship. Get over it!! She’s finally happy!” added on another.

As you know Ciara is happily married to husband Russell Wilson, 30, who she married in 2016. The couple share daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born in 2017. Prior to finding her forever love with Russell, Ciara dated Future, 35, with whom she has a son, as well as rapper 50 Cent, 44, and NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire, 36.

Sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs to get to your Prince Charming… but CiCi is proof that he’s out there somewhere. Meanwhile, some men just can’t let go of being the “frog” that missed out.