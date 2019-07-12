BUSTED! R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Trafficking Charges, Indicted in Chicago AND NYC… (VIDEO)

It’s a never ending story when it comes to R. Kelly.

The singer, who has face numerous accusations over the years was arrested Thursday night for multiple federal sex crimes in 2 different states.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Kelly was arrested Thursday in Chicago while walking his dog. As the Feds swooped in to carry out the arrest, they were assisted by various law enforcement officials, including Homeland Security and the Chicago Police.

Kelly was arrested on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned in the Northern District of Illinois. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District says the indictment includes charges of child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

There’s also a second federal indictment out of Brooklyn, NY, where Kelly is facing a 5-count federal indictment out of the Eastern District of NY which includes racketeering and several violations of the Mann Act and allegations of forced labor.

In the docs, federal prosecutors say, “Kelly and his crew traveled throughout the United States and abroad to recruit these women and girls” The new federal indictment seems to validate claims of parents who say their children were essentially held hostage. The indictment says the women and girls “were not permitted to leave their room without receiving permission from Kelly, including to eat or go to the bathroom.” They were also prohibited from looking at other men and to keep their heads down and call him “Daddy.”

The feds also say Kelly made “threats of force and physically restrained the women” to obtain their labor and services.

In at least one of the cases, he allegedly took a minor to California and committed rape, abduction, carnal abuse of a child and seduction. Kelly also allegedly exposed at least one minor victim to an infectious venereal disease.

Violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of anyone across state lines for illicit sexual purposes, constitute 4 of the 5 counts against Kelly.

The singer will be arraigned in Illinois and then taken to New York where he will face a judge in that case.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly’s spokesperson Darrell Johnson held a news conference this morning in Atlanta and just seconds after he began, he was interrupted by the parents of Joycelyn Savage, one of Kelly’s alleged victims.

Timothy Savage, Joycelyn’s father demanded to know where his daughter is right now.

Johnson was interrupted multiple times and defended his stance as a crisis manager part of Kelly’s attorney’s team.

This is getting more interesting by the day.

What are your thoughts about R. Kelly’s latest arrest?