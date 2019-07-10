Beyoncè’s mom was totally getting her LIFE during Essence Festival’s 25th anniversary!

Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson payed homage to BLACK EXCELLENCE as ended Essence weekend in New Orleans by hosting the Black Excellence Brunch on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The event, which was sponsored by Facebook, was held at the Treme Market Branch and over 100 guests attended the event honoring Ms. Tina and celebrating Black Excellence with a performance by June’s Diary.

Details + photos below…

Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson poses with Black Excellence Brunch founder, Trell Thomas.

The event featured a Facebook and Instagram Stories installation, where guests took photos and videos to share their stories of black excellence – and empower their communities to consider their own excellence.

“It was a pleasure to work with Facebook on honoring a mentor and friend. Our guests really enjoyed attending and we are looking to many more Black Excellence Brunches,” said brunch founder Trell Thomas.

During the Brunch R&B Group, June’s Diary serenaded the audience and guests were treated to a discussion with Ms. Knowles-Lawson. Ms. Knowles-Lawson said, “When I was growing up we did not have anything like this. I love this. I would like to see this picked up and continued nationally to honor us.”

The brunch was held in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans, an area rich with black culture and legacy. Following the Brunch, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson second lined with the guests through the streets of New Orleans.

It marks the first time the Black Excellence Brunch has held an event outside of Los Angeles. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit WACO Theater, founded by Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson.

PHOTOS: Anthony Whiting + Treme Market Branch