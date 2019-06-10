SUSPENDED?!?! #RHOA Nene Leakes Reportedly Forced to Sit Out for First Part of Season 12 Filming… (FACTS VS FICTION)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is amping up for its 12th season and drama is already brewing behind the scenes.

About a week ago, NeNe Leakes’ sparked a bit of controversy with a cryptic post that insinuated her time with “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was coming to an end.

It seems her trolling worked as several blawgs concocted a story that she was being “suspended” from the show for her role in season 11’s #closetgate.

Shortly after Nene’s post, LoveBScott EXCLUSIVELY reported that the OG housewife was being forced to sit out for several episodes and that the “hunt was on” for new housewives.

While the post was entertaining, it seems it was less than accurate… at least according to Nene.

The veteran “housewife” has debunked the story through her team, who hit up Entertainment Tonight with an official statement.

According to her rep, the story is categorically FALSE and Nene is still in negotiations for season 12.

I can say with authority that there is absolutely no truth to this. The only reason why she’s not currently shooting is because she is still in active negotiations with her contract.

For the record, NONE of the ladies have done any substantial filming for season 12. While cameras were spotted following Porsha Williams around at the Women’s Expo last week, my sources reveal that she was the only person filmed that day (despite the fact that Kenya Moore stopped by her booth for photo op).

Kandi Burruss has been vacationing with her family overseas for weeks now… no cameras.

Is Kandi’s “suspended” too??

What about Cynthia Bailey? She’s been floating around promoting her wine coolers… no cameras.

Is Cynthia “suspended” also?

That being said, filming hasn’t OFFICIALLY begun as all cast members aren’t even in the same city right. Stay woke.

What are your thoughts about the Nene suspended reports?

Believe it? or Nah?