City Girls have dropped the official music video to their hit single “Act Up” and they hit the coast of Miami for a spring break challenge.

The Ray Kay-directed clip opens with a breaking news alert from the City Girls’ labelmate, Lil Yachty, announcing that spring break has been canceled due to the “Act Up” challenge.

Yung Miami then struts through South Beach as fans, cops, and people in ambulances get swept up in the “Act Up” challenge… bumping the hot single while dancing in the streets.

The Miami-based hip-hop duo have been Billboard’s No. 1 Emerging Artists for 24 weeks in a row.

*FUN FACT* Yachty recently revealed during an interview that he wrote “Act Up” with the exception of JT’s last verse.

One day I was in the studio with my best friend Earl and he played the beat and said ‘write something for City Girls’ and I was like ‘okay.’ And I just did it.

