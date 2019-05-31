Meet Durk Derrick Banks (aka Lil Durk).

Durk surrendered to Atlanta police yesterday to face attempted murder charges in connection with a February shooting outside the Varsity restaurant.

Durk released a song about the ordeal shortly before surrendering.

“I got five million followers, I need five million dollars,” Lil Durk sings on the track.

Details + audio below…

The Chicago-based artist, who released a song called “Turn Myself In” before his surrender, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.

The APD had issued warrants for Banks in connection to the shooting and he took to social media to state that he was coordinating his surrender.

The shooting took place outside the Varsity restaurant early on the morning of Feb. 5 when an altercation led to a man being shot in the leg.

Shell casings and a rifle were discovered in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Alexander Witherspoon, 23, was taken to the Atlanta Medical Center for surgery after being shot in the thigh. Investigators claimed the incident was captured on surveillance cameras from the Varsity and a nearby cigar bar.

It was not clear what role Lil Durk played in the incident.

