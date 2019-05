Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow) and his daughter Shai have gone viral this week after their daddy/daughter dance.

The pair hit the net with a few slick dance moves as they shared the #woahchallenge online and quickly became a hit.

Check out the video below…

It’s not the first time Bow Wow and Shai have bust some moves online. The popular entertainer recently revealed that he’s still got some work to do to keep up with the latest dances.