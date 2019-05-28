RHOA Porsha Williams Sparks Break Up Rumors By UNFOLLOWING Dennis McKinley on Instagram…

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has reportedly dumped Dennis McKinley… on Instagram.

The popular housewife recently unfollowed her baby daddy on social media and now the net is buzzing that there may be trouble in paradise.

Details below…

Keen eyed fans recently noticed that the hot new mom is no longer keeping up with McKinley on Instagram:

And if that wasn’t enough to start the rumor mill buzzing… it was soon revealed that Williams’ sister, Lauren, and mother, Diane, have both ditched Dennis from their following list as well.

It’s been a little less than a year since Williams and McKinley went public with their relationship back in June 2018 and three months later, the couple was expecting her first child.

The whirlwind romance captured the attention of Bravo execs, who gave Porsha and Dennis a spin-off shot with 3 episodes of “Porsha’s Having a Baby.”

The twosome got engaged in October, with cameras rolling and soon welcomed daughter Pilar Jhena in March.

Now, two months later many are speculating that there may be some tensions brewing. Porsha even posted a cryptic message a few days ago which many feel was aimed at her baby daddy.

Only time will tell if the ‘breakup’ rumors are true. Meanwhile, the couple still has a baby to raise and both are still basking in the joys of parenthood.