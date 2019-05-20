RHOA Season 12 Cast Salaries Revealed! Former Well Paid Peach Returns For Peanuts… (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is ramping up for their 12th season and their alleged salaries have been divulged.

As exclusively revealed weeks ago, Shamari Devoe lost her peach which left room for Kenya Moore snatch it back.

A few “friends” got pay increases, several seasoned peaches are happily returning with new contracts and an ex-peach returns for peanuts.

Details below…

A listing of season 12 salaries from highest to lowest has hit the net and it lines up with a lot of the intel I’ve been receiving over the past few weeks. Let’s start from lowest to highest paid…

As previously reported, Shamari Devoe was not asked to return as a peach holding housewife for season 12. She was initially hesitant about returning as a “friend” but changed her mind and will be receiving a small day rate.

Shamari, wife of New Edition’s Ronnie Devoe, earned $250,000 last season before her peach was snatched.







Tanya (Tann-ya) Sam is returning as a friend and she reportedly received a raise from her inaugural season.

Tann-ya will be earning $150,000 for Season 11 after making just $100k her first season.

Eva Marcille reportedly got a raise… which the streets are saying she needed!

Marcille, who recently announced that she’s pregnant with her 3rd child, has plenty to celebrate. The newlywed reportedly got a bump in pay from $250,000 to $275,000 for her third season on RHOA.

Mugshot Marlo Hampton will return as a well paid “friend” for season. Unfortunnately my sources have confirmed that Marlo still doesn’t have a peach but oddly enough she’s earning more than at least one housewife.

Marlo has fit in quite nicely the past few seasons and word on the curb is that the network is quite pleased with her performance. While it seems they won’t be putting her front and center, she’ll at least be compensated for her loyalty. Hampton reportedly earned $275,000 in Season 11 and got a $25,000 raise to $300,000 for Season 12.







Straight From The A was first to report that Kenya Moore’s peach was snatched last season after she refused to share details of her fake marriage. I was also the first to report that Kenya was returning for season 12 (click HERE if you missed that). Kenya is back but she’s earning peanuts compared to her season 10 salary.

Kenya earned $1.5 million in Season 10 but her secret wedding got her contract snatched. Kenya refused to have her husband, Marc Daly, film the show that season and my sources say she tried to RE-negotiate her contract to include him.

Well…we all see how that turned out. Nevertheless, after being forced to sit out a season, Kenya has managed to get back onboard for Season 12 with the help of Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss. Unfortunately she’s returning with a MILLION dollar pay cut!







While Kenya would have most likely taken a bag of groceries and a Target gift card as payment, she has reportedly accepted the offer of $500,000 to return for season 12.

Porsha… Porsha… Porsha!!!

Porsha Williams became the ‘princess’ of the show during season 11 as she shared her fairy tale romance and pregnancy, even earning her own spin-off for her baby.

Porsha returns for season 12 with a raise, going from $1.25 million to $1.3 million.

Still hanging on…

It’s no secret that Cynthia Bailey was on the chopping block but her peach was saved after she battled with Nene Leakes during the reunion.







While there was some chatter that Bailey took a pay cut to return, apparently she got a raise.

It’s being reported that Cynthia negotiated her return with the promise of more romance with her boyfriend, and she was given a small raise of $1.8 million, up from $1.75 million to make that happen.

Kandi Burruss is returning as the 2nd highest paid housewife on RHOA.

Kandi earned $2.2 million for season 11 but is said to have received a hefty $100,000 raise to $2.3 million for Season 12.

OG Nene Leakes contract expired at the end of season 11 but she’s apparently negotiated a cushy 3 year deal!

It’s being reported that Nene was bumped up from $2.75 million to $2.85 million for Season 12. Leakes’ signed a 3-year contract guaranteeing her appearance on the popular reality show for years to come!

Welp…







What are your thoughts about the reported RHOA salaries?

Shocked? or Nah?