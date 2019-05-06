Steve and Marjorie Harvey Address Divorce Rumors… (VIDEO)

Steve Harvey played host to the Trifecta Gala during the Kentucky Derby this past weekend and his wife Marjorie Harvey was by his side during the festivities.

Reports hit the net last week regarding Steve Harvey secretly liquidating his assets in anticipation of a divorce. The buzz was that Harvey had sold his real estate in Texas and had removed his wife Marjorie’s name off the deeds of multiple properties.

Welp… Steve and Marjorie have posted a tongue in cheek response to all of the negative chatter.

Details below…

Steve and Marjorie Harvey shared the image above as they boarded a private jet leaving Louisville, Kentucky yesterday (May 5).

The couple each shared the video below on social media where they address the divorce rumors in skit with the help of their son Wynton.

Wynton tells the couple that he read that they are getting a divorce and they both respond to the news in shock.

The divorce rumors come on the heels of Marjorie’s ex-husband reportedly penning a tell-all book regarding their relationship.

For those of you who don’t know, Marjorie has a history that includes being involved with a Memphis area drug king pin.

[FLASHBACK: New “Old” News: Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Tied to Two Drug Rings…]

Marjorie’s ex, Jim Townsend, 70, is reportedly planning a book describing their life and business affairs. Marjorie Harvey and Townsend were both investigated by the FBI and DEA for alleged drug distribution in Memphis.

Townsend was sentenced to life in prison, but Harvey, who was pregnant at the time, was not charged.

Marjorie divorced Townsend five years into his prison sentence.

Townsend was released from prison in 2017 after being pardoned by President Barack Obama.

According to Radar Online, Townsend wrote the majority of his tell-all while in prison and the book will reportedly reveal details that could tarnish his ex-wife’s current public image.

Meanwhile, it appears that Steve still has his wife’s back despite the drama: