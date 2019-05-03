Keyshia Cole Reveals She’s Pregnant With 2nd Child… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH!!! Singer Keyshia Cole is pregnant.

The 37-year-old singer hit the ‘gram a few hours ago to share the good news with the world that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend Niko Khale are expecting a baby.

Details + photos below…

Early Friday morning Cole shared a photo on Instagram showing off her baby bump and didn’t even mention it in the caption.

In fact, Cole nonchalantly talked about what she’s been up to without ever mentioning that she’s almost ready to pop.

Keyshia’s boyfriend, Niko Khale also shared the news with a post of his own. Khale shared the same baby bump pic with the following caption praising his baby mama:

This will be Cole’s second child, as she shares a nine-year-old son, Daniel Gibson, Jr., with estranged husband and former NBA player Daniel Gibson. The former couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized.

Congrats to the happy couple!

What are your thoughts about Keyshia’s announcement?

PHOTOS: Instagram