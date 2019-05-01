Kandi Burruss Confirms Rumors of Blocking Phaedra Parks’ #RHOA Return & More on The Breakfast Club… (VIDEO)

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is hot on the promo trail this week and she recently appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to dish a bit about the upcoming season.

During her visit, Burruss spoke about her upcoming ‘Welcome To The Dungeon Tour,’ the infamous “Closetgate” controversy, her expanding entrepreneurial empire which includes new ‘Old Lady Gang’ restaurants, and more.

Kandi also reiterated her previous statements about how she’d leave RHOA if Phaedra Parks were to ever return.

Video below…

Around the 20 minute mark , Kandi explains how she feels about Phaedra parks. Charlamagne asks her directly if there sas there any truth to the rumor she would leave if Phaedra came back?

Kandi’s response… ‘technically… yes.’

While Burruss states she never called the network to complain, she admits she’s stated that to a few people.

How do you defend yourself against a lie… you can’t! Luckily Porsha ended up putting it on blast during the reunion and we found out it was a lie. But she.. Phaedra never apologized. Which is fine… but my problem is she was going to go through that entire reunion without saying anything.

Kandi feels that Phaedra is a liability and that her callous lies and scheming could get worse if allowed to continue. Therefore, if Parks were to ever be invited back to the show, Kandi admits she would leave.

I just would rather not. No hate towards her, I want her to be happy I just would rather not deal with her.

As previously reported, Phaedra Parks will NOT be returning for season 12 of the popular reality show and it has absolutely nothing to do with Kandi (click HERE if you missed that).

What are your thoughts about Kandi’s statements?