Baby Bump Watch: Erica Dixon Expecting Twin Girls “Any Day Now”… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Erica Dixon, aka Lil Scrappy’s baby mama, has moved on with her life and she’s anxiously awaiting the birth of her twins.

The former reality star has been sharing her journey on social media and most recently revealed that she’s due any day now.

In just a few days I’ll meet the two little angels God has blessed me with. I’m beyond ready, nervous, and excited all at the same time. Thanks to all who prayed for me throughout this pregnancy. It worked and I’m so thankful that they are healthy with no issues or concerns. I can’t wait to love on them

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, who shares a bright and beautiful teen daughter (Emani) with rapper Lil Scrappy, is going to be a mom again and she couldn’t be more happier.

Erica shared the image above with the caption:

My girls and I out and about. I’m worn out now😥

The model/actress revealed back in February that she was expecting TWO girls.

For the record, the twins will make Emani a very happy big sister as she already has practice with baby Breland — the son of Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson.

A lot of people have been wondering ‘who’s the daddy?’ but Erica has decided to keep the identity of her babies’s father a secret.

Nevertheless, she wears pregnancy well.