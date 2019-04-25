NEWSFLASH!!! Rapper, singer B.o.B aka Bobby Ray is back!
The artist disappeared from the spot light last year after dropping has NAGA project, proclaiming via an Instagram hashtag that it was his #lastalbum.
But hip-hop was calling his name and B.o.B. has returned with a single and video which pays homage to the classic film ‘Coming to America’.
Details + video below…
The hip-hop veteran has returned to the spotlight by dropping his Coming to America-inspired “Soul Glo” music video.
B.o.B showcases his sharpened flow on a saxophone drenched, percussive instrumental with lyrics like, “Keep you obsessed with fancy objects, to crack your third eye it’s a process, it’s a hot mess out for a melanated n***a… I stay meditatin’ n***a!”
He also dives into an addicting, repetitive ‘sexual chocolate’ rant which will have you bobbing your head in awe.
Honestly, I think B.o.B. is one of the most talented artists in the game and I sincerely hope that this single is an indication that he’s out of “retirement” and working on more music.