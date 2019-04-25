NEWSFLASH!!! Rapper, singer B.o.B aka Bobby Ray is back!

The artist disappeared from the spot light last year after dropping has NAGA project, proclaiming via an Instagram hashtag that it was his #lastalbum.

But hip-hop was calling his name and B.o.B. has returned with a single and video which pays homage to the classic film ‘Coming to America’.

Details + video below…

The hip-hop veteran has returned to the spotlight by dropping his Coming to America-inspired “Soul Glo” music video.

B.o.B showcases his sharpened flow on a saxophone drenched, percussive instrumental with lyrics like, “Keep you obsessed with fancy objects, to crack your third eye it’s a process, it’s a hot mess out for a melanated n***a… I stay meditatin’ n***a!”

He also dives into an addicting, repetitive ‘sexual chocolate’ rant which will have you bobbing your head in awe.

Honestly, I think B.o.B. is one of the most talented artists in the game and I sincerely hope that this single is an indication that he’s out of “retirement” and working on more music.

What are your thoughts about B.o.B.’s new single?

Are you feeling the ‘Coming to America’ theme?