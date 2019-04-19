The Grinch is Back!!! Kenya Moore Returns For Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta… (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS) #RHOA

Welp… it’s official. Kenya Moore is back on board for The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 12th season.

I reported yesterday that Shamari Devoe had lost her peach for season 12…. well apparently Kenya Moore picked it up.

After being forced to sit out for a season for conniving and lying, Miss Twirl USA has finally got her job back on the popular reality show.

Details below…

While other blawgs were telling you guys that Kenya Moore would be back for season 11, I was the only one who spilled the TRUE TEA about her circumstances (click HERE if you missed that).

Kenya lied about being in “negotiations” for season 11, when in fact, she was unceremoniously DUMPED from the popular reality show.

I was the only one who brought you the REAL tea on that situation (shout out to The Wendy Show for sharing my story).

That being said, let me give you the true tea on why and how Kenya finagled her way back to a peach.

As I’ve been stating for months now, Moore formed a friendly alliance with “fake friends” Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey and they all plotted and planned on how to keep Moore’s name attached to the show.

A disgruntled Kenya scheduled her C-section on the day of the season 11 premiere and baby Brooklyn was spotted every Sunday in Instagram posts to coincide with the show.

To aid in her plan, Kandi Burruss appeared in several interviews proclaiming that Kenya’s “story needed to be shown,” especially since she now had the husband and child she always wanted.

Cynthia Bailey was a little less vocal but she also joined the campaign as she silently plotted to include Kenya in her season 12 story line.

I was told by several sources that Cynthia hoped to shoot a few scenes with Kenya and baby Brooklyn last season, but production said “no”. Her final option was to include Kenya on the guest list for her Peach Bellini party, which just so happened to be the season finale.

Boom! The DOOR IS OPEN!

I spilled the tea EXCLUSIVELY on my Patreon recently that Kenya Moore had gotten her peach back but wanted to wait a few days before sharing it with the blawg.

Cynthia and Kandi’s plan worked, as Kenya’s presence was a defining moment that not only revealed their intricate plan, but sparked a huge blow out between Bailey and her former BFF, Nene Leakes.

Now… as for Nene, she has been adament that Cynthia and Kandi were in cohoots to spark dissension by bringing Kenya to the party. Leakes explained her side of the story in the video below…

Now I don’t know about you, but I seeent it all go down and I have to give Kenya props for totally executing her plan.

While several are reporting that Kenya is in “negotiation”, it is a fact that she is already solidly onboard. Kenya has her peach for season 12. Period.

While my disappointment is evident, I clearly have no say so in the hiring and firing process for the show but DEAR BRAVO… I would get my entire LIFE if one of the people who was responsible for scheming to bring Kenya back, gets their peach snatched in the process. *cough* CYNTHIA.

But I digress.

I have questions though… What will her storyline be? Who will be Kenya’s “friend” if Cynthia gets the boot? Will Kenya’s sperm donor be making appearances? So many unknowns.

Whatever the case, the Grinch is back. Congratulations Team Twirl.

What are your thoughts about Kenya Moore returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta?