RHOA Season 12 Casting Tea: Shamari Devoe’s PEACH Snatched… (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)

NEWSFLASH!! Shamari Devoe will NOT be holding a peach when The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for it’s 12th season.

It’s official. Shamari’s peach has been snatched.

Rumors have been floating around for quite some time that the songstress did not make much of an impression this season and many had already counted her out prior to the reunion show.

Well, the internet chatter was correct.

My sources reveal that Shamari received news from executives last week that she would not have a peach next season. Shamari wasn’t surprised with the news, but word on the curb is that her husband, the legendary Ronnie Devoe of New Edition, was not pleased.

Shamari was offered a “friend” role for next season and Ronnie reportedly scoffed at the offer, as he considers the demotion an insult to his wife.

While Shamari has not turned down the offer to return in a friend capacity, she’s been considering other avenues.

In fact, just a few weeks ago Shamari was spotted rubbing elbows with WEtv executives in Miami alongside Phaedra Parks (click HERE if you missed that).

Perhaps Shamari and Phaedra will team up for show that focuses on motherhood since they both have young kids. Who knows.

As previously reported, Phaedra burned her bridge for season 12 after putting her foot in her mouth during Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

But I digress.

What are your thoughts about Shamari’s peach being snatched?

Shocked? Or Nah?