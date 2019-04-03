Meet Jimmy Maurice Lewis II. Jimmy posed for the mugshot above after returning from Mexico with a fresh nose job.

The cost of plastic surgery has plummeted over the years but apparently the 37-year-old drag queen’s nose job was still to pricey to pay out of pocket so he allegedly robbed a bank to fund his facial reconstruction.

Details below…

According to TheSmokingGun, Jimmy Maurice Lewis II needed some quick cash to pay for his trip to Mexico to undergo plastic surgery procedures. So the 37-year-old convicted felon held up a bank and walked away with enough cash in his purse to fund his surgeries.

According to The Smoking Gun, Lewis was arrested Saturday in connection with the March 22 robbery of a BancorpSouth branch in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Cops initially identified the suspect as a “black female in her mid to late 30’s.” After producing a note demanding cash, the robber fled on foot from the bank.

After pulling the bank’s surveillance video, investigators were able to make a positive identification of Lewis as the suspect. He was busted at the Houston, Texas airport upon his arrival on a flight from Mexico. Lewis was easy to spot among the other travelers, thanks to the fresh bandages around his nose and an ill-fitting wig.

Before turning to a life of crime, Lewis worked as a popular drag queen at local ghey bars. He reportedly sought the surgery to align with the name he chose for his stage persona: “Iconic Facce”.

For the record, it’s not the first time Mr. Lewis pulled a stunt like this, in fact, he spent years in federal prison following a 2008 bank robbery conviction for stealing $9609 from an Alabama credit union location.

In that crime, Lewis threatened the life of a teller during the robbery, saying, “No games, no jokes and get your hands up. Don’t mash any alarms. Don’t move or she’s had it.” He was subsequently sentenced to 51 months in prison to be followed by three years probation.

Lewis is currently being held in a Houston jail without bond while he awaits extradition to Mississippi to face the bank robbery charge.