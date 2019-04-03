Toni Braxton and her Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton struck a pose on the red carpet during the exclusive premiere party for the 6th season of Braxton Family Values in LA last night (April 2, 2019).

The star-studded event was held at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood and the full cast (Toni, Tamar, Trina, Traci, Towanda, and Evelyn Braxton) were all in attendance alongside friends, celebrities and influencers.

Notable attendees include: Tamar’s new boyfriend (David Adefeso), Comedian Leunell, LHH producer/creator Mona-Scott Young, Tamar’s former Celebrity Big Brother castmates Joey Lawrence, Kato Kaelin, Ricky Williams and Natalie Eva Marie, Amina Buddafly (LHHNY), Jazz Buddafly, Guordan Banks and Dr. Ish Major (Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars) and more.

Attendees also got a look at the newly-engaged Trina Braxton’s ring, which she gleefully showed off on the carpet.

Photos + 1st look teaser video below…

Toni poses with sons Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis and Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis

Traci and Trina strike a pose (with Trina’s new engagement ring)

Tamar Braxton is all smiles with her new boo (David Adefeso)

Toni and Towanda Braxton

Mona Scott-Young & Tamar Braxton

Amina Buddafly & Jazz Buddafly

Adding to the excitement of the evening, the family commemorated Traci’s birthday, presenting her with a golden cake and taking celebratory tequila shots!

The Birthday girl!

Tamar, Towanda, Traci, Trina, Evelyn Braxton

Braxton Family Values originally premiered in 2011 and details the lives of the five Braxton sisters: Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda and Trina. Since its debut, the show has received numerous favorable reviews and mentions from critics. With the highly anticipated return of the show, you can expect to follow the aftermath of the family’s fallout, ensuring what promises to be the most dramatic season yet!

The season six conclusion of Braxton Family Values premieres Thursday, April 4th at 9pm on WE tv.

[Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv]