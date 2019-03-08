NEWSFLASH!! Peter Thomas is a free man.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘househusband’ is finally out of jail after sitting in a Miami jail for FIVE days on a check fraud warrant (click HERE if you missed that).

Long story short… Thomas “forgot” that he wrote a $4,000 check on closed account but he cleared up the debt and now he’s free.

Check out video of Peter’s explanation below…

As previously reported, Peter was arrested last Friday after getting off a plane at Miami Intl. Airport on an outstanding warrant from Louisiana.

The warrant was issued after Thomas allegedly wrote a $4k check that bounced.

Peter’s resolved the matter after his attorney paid the guy in question $4k to squared away the debt. Once the payment was made, the St. John the Baptist Parish District Attorney’s Office dropped the case.

Peter explains in a video posted to social media, that his debit card had been compromised so he closed the account and reopened another one.