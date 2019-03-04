Wendy Williams is back!!!

The popular talk show host who has been on an extended (and rumor-plagued) absence, returned to her eponymous TV show on Monday (3/4).

Details + video below…

The daytime star was certainly missed and fans in her studio audience gave her a rousing standing ovation upon her return.

“Look, honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when I hit the block today. I didn’t know whether you would wait for me, whether you would understand. I had no idea what to expect. Thank you so much for waiting for us.”

Williams quickly addressed all the chatter behind her extended absence and jumped right into an explanation, noting that she herself had become a “hot topic.”

What had happened was… we were only supposed to be off two weeks for Christmas vacation. At the end of those weeks, I started to feel ‘thyroid-ish.’ They adjusted my meds. If you don’t know about thyroid disease, it’s a life-long thing and they are always adjusting stuff. It can really screw you over.

In a segment dedicated to herself, Wendy discussed how her 2 week hiatus to address health issues turned into nearly 3 months.

The talk show host said her time off was to focus on getting stronger, including going to the gym seven days a week for two hours a day and meditating.

After briefly touching on some celebrity gossip, Williams also addressed rumors that her marriage to Kevin Hunter is in trouble amid reports of his infidelity.

Wendy shares “flashback” image of she and husband, Kevin Hunter.

She ultimately put those pesky rumors to rest with one final declaration.

Anybody who’s been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don’t ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain’t going anywhere—not in this lifetime.

Williams also to a moment to apologize for her extended absence, stating,

I’m sorry it took me almost 40 or 50 days. I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry! I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good.

Welcome back Wendy. We missed you.

What are your thoughts about Wendy’s return episode?